Knicks holding fast to “work in progress” mindset amid winless streak against top title contenders

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are still not panicking despite failing to win a game against the three top seeds in the NBA this season.

Knicks & All-Star to build on mistakes after Celtics loss

After the Boston Celtics handed the Knicks a 118-105 loss on Sunday, Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns responded by saying this after the game, per New York Basketball:

“Every team in the NBA will tell you the same thing. We’re all a work in progress until the postseason, when you put all the chips and cards and see what the season taught you,” Towns said.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Knicks are 0-7 versus NBA’s top-3 teams

The loss made it the third for the Knicks against the Celtics this season. Not only have they not defeated Boston, but New York is also 0-2 against both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Cavaliers (47-10) and Celtics (41-16) are the top two seeds in the East while the Thunder (46-10) are the No. 1 seed out West. Moreover, Towns was placed back in the game with New York down by 18 with 4:12 remaining in the fourth quarter despite hurting his leg. That sparked an outcry against Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Nevertheless, despite their uber-talented rotation, the Knicks don’t have a foundation of success against the league’s best to propel them heading into the playoffs. Coach Thibodeau’s heavy minutes allotment combined with a new injury bug creeping up again, reminiscent of last season, could endangere the franchise. They’ll need to cast off all forms of complacency and up their defensive efforts, especially once Mitchell Robinson returns, if they want to make a serious Finals run.