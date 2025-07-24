Knicks hit with shade from Pistons executive: ‘If we had Jaden Ivey last year…’

The New York Knicks don’t need extra motivation heading into next season, but the Detroit Pistons just gave them some anyway.

Despite New York taking care of business in six games during the first round, one Pistons executive isn’t letting it go quietly.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac and The Front Office Show, Detroit believes things would’ve ended very differently with Jaden Ivey.

“Look, if we had Jaden Ivey last year, we win our first playoff series in forever [vs the Knicks]. We believe that 100%.”

That’s a bold take for a team that failed to capitalize in multiple late-game situations and looked overmatched more often than not.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jaden Ivey’s impact was missed, but context matters

There’s no denying Jaden Ivey’s talent — the 22-year-old averaged 17.6 points per game while playing under 30 minutes per contest.

His burst, creativity, and ability to create offense off the dribble give Detroit a dynamic option they sorely missed in the playoffs.

Still, it’s a stretch to claim Ivey alone would’ve flipped a six-game series against a much more seasoned Knicks squad.

He appeared in just 30 games last season due to injuries, which makes the assumption even more speculative in hindsight.

Depth, poise, and execution — especially in tight games — are what separated New York from the Pistons throughout that series.

Knicks showed resilience in the face of adversity

What the Knicks managed to do in that series shouldn’t be overlooked, even with Detroit’s late surges and competitive stretches.

New York often trailed early but consistently found ways to close strong, relying on their veterans and battle-tested stars.

Jalen Brunson’s leadership and the steady hands of players like OG Anunoby helped weather every storm the Pistons threw.

The Knicks’ defensive structure and clutch rebounding created enough breathing room to avoid falling into traps down the stretch.

That level of composure isn’t something easily matched — especially not by a team still learning how to win when it matters most.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Could a rematch be looming next postseason?

If the Pistons take a step forward this year and the Knicks maintain their upward trajectory, a rematch isn’t out of the question.

With Ivey presumably healthy and Detroit’s young core maturing, a potential second-round clash would come with plenty of intrigue.

But unlike fantasy scenarios and offseason quotes, playoff games are won on hardwood — not in anonymous hypotheticals.

The Knicks proved their grit and talent in last season’s series, and they’ll carry that chip into whatever challenge comes next.

Detroit can believe what they want, but until they show it when the lights are on, the scoreboard tells the real story.