Knicks head coach lauds team’s ‘unselfish’ performance in win over Magic

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was pleased with the way his troops gelled in their 121-106 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Tom Thibodeau lauds “unselfish” Knicks after win

Coach Thibodeau praised his Knicks for putting forth a textbook team effort in the victory. Per SNY, the two-time NBA Coach of the Year said this to the press in his post-game press conference:

“Obviously, they [Magic] were down some people but I loved how unselfish we were. And I thought they made great reads when we got into the paint. Just making the extra pass and then creating the right space, and then cutting, which got us going downhill. And when you do that, everyone finds rhythm and you’re finding good shots. You’re creating good shots for each other and it’s everyone working together, and I think that’s important,” Thibodeau said.

Knicks’ distribution was on point vs. Magic

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks racked up 30 assists on the night. Josh Hart was aggressive as usual in gaining a head of steam toward the basket. His assertiveness helped propel him to a triple-double effort which included 10 of New York’s 30 dimes. Mikal Bridges (five assists), Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride (four assists), and Cam Payne (three assists) supplemented Hart’s emphatic night with sound distribution.

Karl-Anthony Towns was also determined on offense. Though he did not record a dime in the win — despite almost having one of the most riveting highlights of the year with a gorgeous no-look swing pass to Bridges that didn’t go down — his attitude when going downhill was infectious on the team.

All in all, the Knicks played sound basketball against one of the league’s premier defenses. They have much to build upon as the years progresses.