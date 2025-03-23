Knicks HC lauds rookie PG for incredible performance vs. Wizards

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau lauded one of his rookies for showing out on Saturday night.

Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau praises Tyler Kolek’s recent play

According to Posting and Toasting’s Antonio Losada, coach Thibodeau said this about Tyler Kolek after his statement game against the Washington Wizards:

“Tyler gave us great minutes. We built the lead which allowed Cam to get some rest there. It was more how the team was functioning. We stayed organized and he was making the right reads — it was good to see, he’s done a good job for us.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Knicks: Kolek’s reads led to masterful distribution effort

Kolek gave New York exactly what they needed off the bench in their 122-103 win over Washington. The 23-year-old dished out eight assists in 18 minutes of action.

With All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson sidelined with an ankle injury, the Knicks needed Kolek to play well behind Cam Payne, which he did. His eight dimes were a season-high.

The Marquette product has stood out in the G League this season. He won the NBA G League Winter Showcase MVP award after leading the Westchester Knicks to the title.

Now, his talent from Summer League as well as the aforementioned tournament were put on display on the Madison Square Garden floor. They’ll be needed for at least one more week until Brunson returns to action.