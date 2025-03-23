Knicks’ All-Star center makes franchise history against Wizards

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Knicks All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns was a huge catalyst in his team’s 122-103 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. The big man recorded 31 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 10-for-20 from the floor.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns has the most 30-point, 10-rebound games as a Knick since Patrick Ewing

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The performance not only propelled the Knicks to a much-needed win, but it put Towns in a spot in franchise history. Towns now has 17 games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds this season, which is the most in a single season by a Knick since Patrick Ewing in the 1994-95 season (h/t Knicks Stats on X).

Towns has had a remarkable first season in New York that will likely result in an All-NBA team selection. He was named an All-Star starter alongside teammate Jalen Brunson and has looked as dominant as ever in his 10-year career.

Towns has been key to the Knicks’ success this season

The seven-footer is averaging 24.5 points and the second-most rebounds in the NBA at 12.9 per game. Additionally, he is shooting 52.5% from the field and 42.5% from three-point range.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Knicks have had a very strong season behind the duo of Towns and Brunson, and the hope is that they will carry their success over into the postseason. Towns has done a solid job of holding down the fort with Brunson sidelined due to a sprained ankle, and the Knicks are in a strong position to enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

New York got themselves back on track with Saturday’s win over Washington, but a near-comeback in the third quarter by the Wizards revealed some glaring flaws that must be addressed. They will go over those flaws and hope to correct them by their next game, which is set for Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.