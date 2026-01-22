The NBA trade deadline is only less than two weeks away, so the New York Knicks must start setting up their deadline plans to make a push at their ultimate goal: an NBA championship.

Knicks interested in Jose Alvarado and Yves Missi

According to NBA reporter Michael Scotto, the Knicks have interest in New Orleans Pelicans bench players Jose Alvarado and Yves Missi.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

“I did hear the Knicks were not only calling on Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans, but also Yves Missi,” Scotto said on SNY’s The Putback with Ian Begley.

New York is desperate for upgrades to their bench, and they want to maximize the opportunity to pursue a championship right now. The bench has been a weakness for them this season, especially with the Guerschon Yabusele signing not panning out.

The Knicks want to add depth

Alvarado and Missi would both fill huge holes for the roster. Alvarado provides the playmaking and extra defense that their second unit’s backcourt is missing, and Missi would be a good insurance piece for Mitchell Robinson, who the Knicks have handled cautiously with his health.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New York may not need to give up much to acquire them either, and they may be able to keep around their core bench pieces to bring in Alvarado and Missi. Adding them could give them the depth necessary to make a deep run through the playoffs.

The trade deadline is Feb. 5, so they will continue to weigh a ton of options leading up to the deadline to determine the best possible fits.