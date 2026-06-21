The Knicks have watched Jose Alvarado turn championship week into his own personal citywide victory lap. Parade chants, social clips, that exhausted Day 7 energy, the whole thing. He fits here almost too cleanly, which is usually when the bill shows up.

Jose Alvarado averaged 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists this season, and the stats only tell half the story. He is a pest, a tempo-changer, a full-court nuisance, and the kind of backup guard who makes a Tuesday in February feel less dead. That has value.

The catch is the $4.5 million player option sitting in front of him. At that number, I would keep him and send a thank-you note. Above that number, the Knicks have to start doing math while everybody else is still throwing confetti.

The Knicks need the discount to survive

If Alvarado opts in, the Knicks get a useful ballhandler at a number that helps the rest of the roster breathe. That matters when Leon Rose still has to sort through Landry Shamet, Mohamed Diawara, Mitchell Robinson, and whatever minimum-bin shopping trip comes next.

If he opts out, things get messier fast. The Knicks may still have ways to keep him, but the price could slide into that uncomfortable range where every extra dollar turns into another roster consequence. Winning a title with actual depth is wonderful until you have to pay the depth.

The fan-favorite part cannot run the decision

I get why Knicks fans would want him back. Alvarado plays like a guy who was built in a Queens driveway, and the Garden will eat that up every time he picks up full court. He is fun in a way that makes the spreadsheet feel rude.

Still, the Knicks have to separate the vibe from the bill. At $4.5 million, Alvarado is a gift. At a bigger number, he becomes part of the same hard choice hitting the rest of the bench. I would love the chaos back. I just would not let the party pick the price.