Knicks get two All-Star starters for 1st time in five decades

As the NBA announced the members of the All-Star teams on Thursday night, the New York Knicks enjoyed an honor that their franchise has not received in 50 years.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns & Jalen Brunson are All-Star starters

Knicks vanguards Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson were both named starters for the 2025 All-Star Game. This marks the first time that New York has had two players start in the midseason festivity since franchise legends Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe did so in 1975, as SNY shared on X.

The Knicks have had several marquee talents make the All-Star Game in the same year following that championship backcourt duo. Among them have been Patrick Ewing and Mark Jackson (1989), Ewing, John Starks, and Charles Oakley (1994), as well as Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler (2013).

Knicks: Towns & Brunson are having sensational seasons

Nevertheless, Towns and Brunson have shone above their peers in a unique fashion. Towns is in the midst of a career season. The Kentucky product is currently No. 4 on the NBA’s MVP ladder, averaging 25.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on a stellar 43.3 percent shooting from three-point range.

As for Brunson, the Villanova product has upped his distribution while remaining a potent volume scorer. He’s given the Knicks 26 PPG while dishing out a career-high 7.3 APG. Brunson has been masterful late in games and is a big reason why New York’s star-studded starting five has been able to gel so well at this juncture of the year.

Both impact players have helped the Knicks hang onto the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-16, which gave them extra reason to run with the first five. Towns has come close to winning All-Star Game MVP in the past, and could come away with the illustrious honor in his first time starting this year.