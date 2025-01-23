Knicks could elevate veteran forward from G-League to fill out final roster spot

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks need some depth in the second unit. The trade deadline is only weeks away, and perhaps they will make a trade to enhance their depth and bring in durable assets.

T.J. Warren could be elevated to the Knicks’ active roster

However, they can also pivot towards the G-League to add depth internally. SNY’s Ian Begley mentioned veteran forward T.J. Warren as a name to keep an eye on as a possible elevation from the Westchester Knicks.

“TJ Warren definitely impressed them in camp and obviously he’s been playing well with the Westchester Knicks. I would certainly be keeping an eye on him when they go to add that 15th player and I think they ultimately will,” Begley said.

The Knicks currently have an open roster spot, and more spots could open up depending on what they do at the trade deadline. Warren signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Knicks before the start of training camp and has spent the majority of the season in Westchester.

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Warren is a veteran who has been around for nine seasons and has a career average of 14.3 points per game. Injuries have hampered his ability to remain on a team in recent years, as he has appeared in just 57 regular season games since the 2020-21 season, and he missed the 2021-22 season entirely after needing surgery for a stress fracture on his foot.

Warren could be a key depth piece for the Knicks

However, he appears to be healthy now and has shown that he can still impact the game with some very good performances in Westchester. New York has a need for his position, as they have no forwards that can consistently back up OG Anunoby and Josh Hart.

Warren also could give their bench some scoring, and they badly need it. New York ranks dead last in bench scoring this season, and the lack of top scoring options in the second unit has been a glaring flaw for them.

Nevertheless, if the Knicks are unable to get a deal done at the deadline, Warren could be a solid fallback option moving forward.