Knicks get discouraging update on potential assistant coach target

The New York Knicks and new head coach Mike Brown are still finalizing their coaching staff for next season, but they got a discouraging update on a potential target as they continue to search for options.

Darvin Ham likely ruled out as candidate for Knicks coaching staff

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy reported Tuesday that Darvin Ham, the current Milwaukee Bucks lead assistant and potential Knicks target, was told by the Bucks that he cannot leave Milwaukee for the same position with another team.

That news is not great for New York, as they had previously expressed interest in adding him to their staff. Since Brown’s hiring, they have indicated that they plan to add former Sacramento Kings assistant Riccardo Fois to Brown’s staff.

The Knicks will pursue other targets

New York was also formally denied by the Dallas Mavericks to interview Jay Triano for their associate head coach position earlier this week.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Ham has coaching experience dating back to 2011, having been in league circles since that season. He also has two seasons of head coaching experience, both with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2022-24.

The Knicks will now have to pivot towards other potential targets as they continue to weigh out their options. They have no rush to finalize a staff, but they would ideally like to have the group well in place sooner rather than later.