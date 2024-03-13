Knicks get another encouraging Julius Randle injury update

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are one step closer to getting Julius Randle back on the floor. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau revealed a promising update on Randle’s progression through the stages of his rehab, as SNY’s Ian Begley shared on X:

Julius Randle's 'conditioning is good,' Tom Thibodeau said this evening. "He’s shooting, doing individual work, that’s all good. He can do 5-0; that sort of thing. Light contact with the pads." Randle hasn't been cleared for full contact yet. That's the next step in his rehab… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 12, 2024

Knicks get positive Julius Randle news on the heels of OG Anunoby’s return

The fact that Randle is only one step away from taking contact in practice is a major plus for the Knicks. They just got OG Anunoby back on Tuesday after he missed the last 18 games with elbow inflammation.

The Knicks are also awaiting Mitchell Robinson’s return before the postseason. Randle’s reinsertion into the lineup will help a Knicks team that is 7-10 since Feb. 1.

The Knicks are getting healthy at the right time with Randle’s return imminent

Though, New York has won two of their last three. The 2024 All-Star is averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and five assists on 47.2% shooting from the field this season. His scoring will give fellow All-Star Jalen Brunson the support he needs to wage a run to the Finals.