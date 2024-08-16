Knicks’ franchise legend says health is the key to championship run

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks by design were destined to go places last season, but injuries to several key players took that opportunity away from them. Now, they not only are bringing back those key players for at least one full season together, they added an additional piece in Mikal Bridges to form one of the best looking rosters in the NBA.

Health withstanding, they are now well equipped to be serious competitors to win an NBA title and bring a championship to New York for the first time in over 50 years.

Knicks legend Walt Frazier thinks the team can win it all this season

Apr 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball while Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Franchise legend Walt Frazier agrees that health is the one thing that can get in their way this upcoming season. Speaking at Fanatics Fan Fest in New York City, the Hall of Famer likes the Knicks chances of finally ending the title drought.

“Those guys are accountable and defensive oriented. And the players actually like each other… I think this is going to be our year… If the Knicks can stay healthy, I think we can get back to our former grandeur,” Frazier said via Empire Sports Media’s Anthony Rivardo.

As Frazier alluded to, the Knicks have tremendous chemistry with one another, as best demonstrated by the ‘Nova Knicks core of Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. Additionally, Brunson and fellow All-Star teammate Julius Randle have continued to develop elite chemistry together on the court and are one of the most imposing duos in the league.

The Knicks are looking to replicate the success Frazier gave them in his playing days

Frazier knows a thing or two about winning with an All-Star teammate, as he and franchise legend Willis Reed were largely responsible for the organization’s two lone championships in 1970 and 1973. The hope is that now Brunson and Randle can lead the rest of the team to the promised land, and this is the best chance the Knicks have had at doing since the Patrick Ewing days.

Of course, the road to the championship won’t be easy, as they will have to climb over the defending champion Boston Celtics and the imposing Philadelphia 76ers among other teams looking to also be at the NBA’s mountain top. Nevertheless, the Knicks are well equipped for the challenge, and should be in for an exciting campaign this upcoming season.