Knicks’ former 1st-round bust just broke out — and they gave him away for second-rounders

The New York Knicks just watched two former role players reach the NBA Finals — and it’s hard not to wonder what might’ve been.

Obi Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein, both once key pieces in New York, played pivotal roles for their new teams this postseason.

And while the Knicks came close, falling short of the Finals has only intensified the sting of watching their old talent thrive elsewhere.

Obi Toppin has blossomed into a dynamic bench scorer

Obi Toppin’s departure felt minor at the time, especially since he never fully clicked in Tom Thibodeau’s system.

But he’s quietly turned himself into one of the NBA’s most efficient bench contributors, especially in Indiana’s up-tempo offense.

In 2024, Toppin averaged 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting .529 from the field and .365 from three.

He did all of that in just under 20 minutes per game, often sparking scoring runs with quick cuts and fast-break finishes.

The Knicks traded him last summer for two second-round picks — a return that now looks painfully light in retrospect.

A missing ingredient on a tired Knicks roster

New York’s playoff rotation this year was battered, thin, and overly reliant on starters playing extended minutes.

Toppin’s athleticism and transition scoring would’ve been invaluable during stretches where the bench couldn’t generate offense.

The Knicks lacked a true sparkplug who could stretch the floor and bring pace off the bench in key moments.

It’s hard not to imagine how much easier life might’ve been for Jalen Brunson with Toppin leaking out and running the floor.

Instead, that speed and versatility belonged to the Pacers — and it helped push them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Isaiah Hartenstein leaves another void behind

Letting Hartenstein walk in free agency was another tough call, and the Thunder have made great use of his strengths.

Known for hustle plays, interior passing, and physical defense, Hartenstein became a glue guy in Oklahoma City’s playoff run.

The Knicks leaned on him heavily in 2024 and felt his absence when injuries decimated Mitchell Robinson.

Depth in the frontcourt was a clear weakness in the playoffs, and Hartenstein’s rebounding and passing were sorely missed.

He might not put up gaudy numbers, but his impact on winning has become even more obvious now that he’s gone.

Missed chances and hindsight clarity

Not every move can be perfect, and cap space realities sometimes force tough roster decisions, especially for contending teams.

But watching two former Knicks play meaningful roles in deep playoff runs reveals where New York may have miscalculated.

Both Toppin and Hartenstein were affordable, productive, and fit modern basketball needs — speed, versatility, and defensive toughness. Obviously, Hartenstein’s contract was too big for the Knicks to match in the end.

And now they’re playing for teams that embraced those traits and built systems around their strengths.

