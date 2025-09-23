Knicks floor general sees injustice in ESPN poll

New York Knicks floor general Jalen Brunson will likely have answers in the new campaign for the offseason poll in which he was ranked.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson number 4 in US player poll

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps polled 20 coaches, players, as well as scouts who left Brunson unranked among the best U.S.-born players in the league.

Stephen Curry ranked ahead of Brunson. Anthony Edwards, in addition to Donovan Mitchell, did too.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Villanova product has a stronger case than Mitchell. New York, led by Brunson, beat Mitchell in the 2023 playoffs. The former also advanced more than the two guard in the playoffs in 2024-25.

Edwards has done more in his tenure in the league than Brunson. That’s headlined by the five-year veteran making a pair of visits to the Western Conference Finals. However, the four-time champion in Curry is in a class of his own.

Will Brunson do better than his peers in 2025-26?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, Brunson has the chance to perform better than his peers in the new season. Though the seven-year veteran will see a bevy of Knicks guards try to challenge his playing time in the second unit.

The reigning Clutch Player of the Year can reach the Finals. Doing so would make him nearly on par with Curry at their position.