Knicks fans were not kind to trio of East rivals after their latest Olympic struggles

No New York Knicks players are representing the United States in the 2024 Summer Olympics, but that has not kept fans of the franchise away from tuning in to Team USA competition and trolling their biggest rivals.

Coincidentally, Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid struggled against Serbia in Group play, and Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton as well as Boston Celtics reigning champion Jayson Tatum both failed to see a single minute of court time. Knicks faithful had a field day over the franchise players of two of their most recent playoff opponents, and the top dogs in the conference not playing up to expectations in Paris, France.

Knicks fans clown Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jayson Tatum on X

Per Scott Davis of The Sporting News, a slew of Knicks supporters brought out their best jokes for the three All-Stars. An X user, @BryanGibberman, labeled the Team USA win as “perfect” because Embiid was off his game.

Team USA crushes & Embiid was awful. A perfect first game — Bryan Gibberman (@BryanGibberman) July 28, 2024

Another user, @Chef_Kranis, celebrated Tatum and Haliburton’s DNP’s:

I don’t see why people are hating on Kerr from this game.



They won by 26



Embiid was benched



Tatum and Haliburton played 0 combined minutes



What a great day — Chef Kranis (@Chef_Kranis) July 28, 2024

Did USA head coach Steve Kerr slip up in benching Jayson Tatum & Tyrese Haliburton?

In the grand scheme of things, Team USA always has a stacked ensemble of star talent on its Olympic rosters. Even though this year includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry for the first time, Tatum just hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy in June and won gold with the U.S. in the 2020 games. It may have been slightly disrespectful for Team USA head coach Steve Kerr to bench him, particularly in favor of his star Celtics teammate Derrick White, despite the superstars in front of him.

As for Haliburton, the young All-Star is on his first Olympic roster. While other teammates of his like Anthony Edwards can say the same and yet saw action against the Serbs, there’s also always a pair of players that have reduced roles on the team.

The 2020 USAB roster saw Jerami Grant and JaVale McGee assume those roles, while the 2012 squad had Andre Iguodala and James Harden fight for minutes, as did Michael Redd, Carlos Boozer, and Tayshaun Prince in 2008. Nevertheless, Knicks fans had their fun trolling Tatum and Haliburton, the latter of whom bounced New York in their 2024 seven-game Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

Knicks fans also enjoyed Embiid’s woes in Paris

As for Embiid, the Cameroonian former NBA MVP has struggled to find his rhythm in the starting lineup next to his all-world teammates. Per USAB’s official website:

“[Embiid] Averaged 10.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, and 16.6 mpg through five games (all starts) in the USA Basketball Showcase ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. Finished with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 21:09 vs. Germany (7/22/24); 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists in 18:37 vs. South Sudan (7/20/24); Made USA debut vs. Canada (7/10/24) with 5 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in 12:43,” the program shared.

Clearly, the Kansas product’s performance has tapered off throughout the summer. Following his uncharacteristic five-point outing against Canada, Embiid scored four points and grabbed two rebounds in 11 minutes against Serbia. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis had seven points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes and Bam Adebayo played 20 minutes. Embiid will look to bounce back as Team USA continues to strive toward their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal while Knicks fans won’t hope for his resurgence.