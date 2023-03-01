Knicks fans find soon-to-be-launched MSG+ streaming fee exorbitant

New York Knicks‘ regional broadcast TV partner, MSG Networks, will roll out MSG+, a streaming service option for cord-cutters, this summer, according to The Athletic.
But this early, the streaming service fees are getting pushback from fans.
They find the $29.99 monthly and $309.99 annual fees exorbitant. But the subscription will also include games of the other New York and New Jersey teams — Rangers, Devils, Sabres, and Islanders. A single-game purchase is pegged at $9.99.
The MSG+ pricing is on par with Boston’s NESN monthly fee but lower than their $239.99 annual fee. NESN is streaming the Bruins and Red Sox games. MSG+ is relatively more expensive than Bally’s Sports streaming service, which charges $19.99 a month or $189.99 a year in markets that only have one regional sports network (RSN). But the MSG+ price point is the same with Bally’s Sports in markets that have two RSNs.
The NBA League pass offers $89.99 for the entire season to watch one team, but with blackout restrictions, you can only watch the Knicks games in markets where MSG Network is unavailable. Blacked-out games will be available for viewing after the game has concluded.
