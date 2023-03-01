Knicks fans find soon-to-be-launched MSG+ streaming fee exorbitant

Dec 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks fans react during the fourth quarter of the NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks‘ regional broadcast TV partner, MSG Networks, will roll out MSG+, a streaming service option for cord-cutters, this summer, according to The Athletic.

But this early, the streaming service fees are getting pushback from fans.

They find the $29.99 monthly and $309.99 annual fees exorbitant. But the subscription will also include games of the other New York and New Jersey teams — Rangers, Devils, Sabres, and Islanders. A single-game purchase is pegged at $9.99.

At these rates, best to stay using your friend’s mom’s cable login — Bhaskar Sunkara (@sunraysunray) March 1, 2023

Me when these streaming services start charging too much: pic.twitter.com/YxeqKrD24Q — FlyHigh_69 ?????? (@FlyH1gh_69) March 1, 2023

That’s crazy. They needed to split out each team and charge less monthly. Pointless to pay for sports you don’t watch. — Chris Lewis (@King_ofCanada) March 1, 2023

Almost $10 a day is pure comedy for any streaming service no matter how you slice it — Mustache Schmidt (@_esimo) March 1, 2023

People in New York will not buy this. People outside of NY will not buy this. League pass is cheaper and get to watch all the games. This needed to be $10 per month and they would have had widespread adoption. They mishandled this in my opinion. Time will tell. — Edwin Pinero (@EdwinaPinero) March 1, 2023

The MSG+ pricing is on par with Boston’s NESN monthly fee but lower than their $239.99 annual fee. NESN is streaming the Bruins and Red Sox games. MSG+ is relatively more expensive than Bally’s Sports streaming service, which charges $19.99 a month or $189.99 a year in markets that only have one regional sports network (RSN). But the MSG+ price point is the same with Bally’s Sports in markets that have two RSNs.

The NBA League pass offers $89.99 for the entire season to watch one team, but with blackout restrictions, you can only watch the Knicks games in markets where MSG Network is unavailable. Blacked-out games will be available for viewing after the game has concluded.

