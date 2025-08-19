Knicks facing tough call on future of point guard prospect

The New York Knicks are staring at a financial wall, leaving them searching for cheap solutions at backup point guard.

Ben Simmons has emerged as a possible target, a veteran option who could immediately reshape the team’s depth chart.

What Simmons would mean for the rotation

If Simmons chooses New York, he’d take on a secondary guard role, pushing Tyler Kolek almost completely out.

Simmons’ ability to defend multiple positions and facilitate offense offers a proven skill set Kolek simply cannot match yet.

That move would essentially relegate Kolek to mop-up minutes or potential G-League stints while the veterans handle rotation duties.

Kolek’s uphill battle for minutes

Kolek has been working diligently this offseason, preparing to prove himself under new head coach Mike Brown’s guidance.

Brown has a track record of using younger players, but opportunity narrows considerably when veterans earn roster priority.

Kolek’s elite passing and vision remain his calling card, yet glaring weaknesses — defense and scoring efficiency — cloud his future.

Summer struggles raise questions

During summer league, Kolek’s game faltered, exposing concerns about his ability to contribute immediately on a winning roster.

His decision-making looked rushed at times, and he failed to showcase the consistency that could secure long-term trust.

The Knicks know patience is an option, but patience often runs thin when a team is built to contend now.

Looking back at last season

Kolek appeared in 41 games last season, averaging 7.2 minutes, 2.0 points, and 1.7 assists across limited opportunities.

Those numbers, while modest, at least highlighted his ability to create for teammates in small, controlled stretches of play.

Still, his defensive lapses and lack of scoring punch limited his role to the fringes of the roster rotation.

A role better suited elsewhere?

At 24 years old, Kolek is not done developing, but the Knicks may not be the right environment for growth.

A rebuilding team could grant him consistent playing time, allowing his vision and passing to blossom without win-now pressure.

On a contender like New York, he risks being buried behind Simmons or any other reliable veteran-minimum acquisition.

Knicks’ balancing act

The Knicks’ decision with Kolek highlights the delicate balance between investing in youth and leaning on veteran reliability.

Teams chasing championships rarely have the luxury of nurturing raw prospects when proven options are available at little cost.

For Kolek, the road to minutes in New York may depend entirely on whether Simmons decides to wear orange and blue.