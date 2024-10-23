Knicks eyeing journeyman sharp-shooter for final roster spots

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As the New York Knicks look to fill in the gaps that will be left with the prolonged absences of Landry Shamet and Precious Achiuwa, a new name has surfaced as a potential target just before the start of the regular season.

The Knicks are reportedly interested in Matt Ryan

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Knicks have expressed interest in 6-foot-7 sharpshooting forward Matt Ryan.

“I’m told that one player they have serious interest in signing is Matt Ryan,” Charania said on NBA Today. “Landry Shamet, they lost him for an extended period of time. They waived him, obviously, so they need that position. That shooter position is something they badly need, and Matt Ryan [is someone] they can potentially sign in the near future.”

Ryan has played three seasons in the NBA and has spent time with the Celtics, Lakers, Timberwolves, and Pelicans. In his career, he has played in 63 games and has shot 41% from three lifetime.

Ryan could give the Knicks much-needed shooting off the bench

While he is not known to be a prestigious defender, Ryan’s shooting abilities would give the Knicks’ bench a massive boost, as they are currently lacking a lights-out shooter in the second unit following the injury to Shamet.

If the Knicks were to sign Ryan, he would likely see playing time right away given the state of their rotation. As of now, they will likely have to play some of their rookies to play a complete rotation until the injured players.