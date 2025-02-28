Knicks expecting injured star center to return this weekend

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are about to get their star center back from injury within a matter of days.

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson approaching season debut

Credit: brad penner-usa today sports

SNY’s John Flanigan reported on Thursday that big man Mitchell Robinson is slated to debut this weekend:

“Mitchell Robinson is expected to make his return during the Knicks’ two-game road trip this weekend against the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat, sources tell SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley,” Flanigan wrote.

Robinson will likely come off the bench to start

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau recently hinted in a press conference that Robinson could be the team’s starter at center once he retakes the floor. That would force either Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, or OG Anunoby to the bench, with Hart being the likeliest demotee.

The 26-year-old center has not played since Game 1 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Offseason foot surgery has kept him out until now.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Robinson will bring nonpareil offensive rebounding, commendable rim protection, and athleticism on both ends to New York’s rotation. They’ll need him to compete against the best teams in the East with massive frontcourts.

The Florida native will likely come off the bench to begin with and ease his way into a larger workload. His return comes at an opportune time, as New York deals with injuries to All-Star C Karl-Anthony Towns and rookie Ariel Hukporti.