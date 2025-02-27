Knicks superstar point guard has legitimate case for Clutch Player of The Year

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson seems to come through in the clutch almost every time. Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers was the best example of such, as the Captain went on a personal 9-0 run to propel the Knicks to victory after a ferocious comeback by the 76ers.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is cementing his case for Clutch Player of The Year

“That’s what he does all the time,” Mikal Bridges said of Brunson, via Peter Botte of the New York Post. “Just capable of scoring like that, especially in the fourth, helping us win the game.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brunson has a legitimate argument for the league’s Clutch Player of The Year Award thanks to his late-game heroics. He is third in the NBA in total clutch points with 115, behind only Trae Young (140) and Tyrese Maxey (117), and the Knicks are 14-7 in clutch situations this season, per NBA Stats.

BetMGM’s Shane Jackson listed Brunson as having the second-best odds to win the award at +250, with only Nikola Joki? of the Denver Nuggets having better odds at +175. Brunson has established himself as not only a fantastic offensive player overall but one who can get the job done when it matters most.

Brunson’s heroics have propelled the Knicks to success

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As if his playoff performances last season were not enough, Brunson has demonstrated great composure in clutch situations. He rarely folds under pressure and seems to be built for the big moment. Last season, he helped carry the Knicks through the playoffs with a stretch of four consecutive 40-point games, many of which came down to the wire.

The award has only been around for two seasons, with the first going to De’Aaron Fox in 2023 and the other being awarded to Stephen Curry last season. Brunson has long shown his clutch gene since coming to New York, and this year he may finally get proper recognition for it.