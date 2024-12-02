Knicks expected to get back top bench piece next week

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are on the precipice of getting their key center Precious Achiuwa back from injury.

Knicks’ Precious Achiuwa nearing return

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Achiuwa is dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the last game of New York’s preseason slate. He has yet to play in the 2024-25 NBA season.

According to head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Nigerian center could make his season debut next week, as Stefan Bondy of the New York Post shared on X on Monday afternoon.

The 25-year-old center was stout for the Knicks in 2023-24. He averaged 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game for the team and was a force in the interior.

Achiuwa will likely give the Knicks’ bench an incredible boost

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

There may not be a better time for New York to get their valuable second-unit piece back than now. The Knicks have the worst scoring bench in the entire league at 20.8 PPG.

Thus, the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 overall seed will receive a major boost once Achiuwa returns. He’ll also give them the flexibility to play two bigs with him and Karl-Anthony Towns on the floor together when called for. The Memphis product recently came out and said that he wants to regain full confidence in himself before taking the floor once more. As that becomes a reality, so will his return date.