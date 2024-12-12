Knicks elect not to utilize 3 rookie stars called up from G League in loss to Hawks

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks brought back star rookies Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti, and Pacome Dadiet from the Westchester Knicks to their NBA roster for their NBA Emirates Cup matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. However, the rookies were absent from the game plan as the Knicks fell short and were eliminated from the tournament.

Knicks recall rookies after G League stint

The Knicks officially announced the G League call-ups on X on Wednesday afternoon.

Knicks’ Tyler Kolek should get a new call to orchestrate 2nd unit

All three first-year talents have had their moments this season. Kolek has shown an ability to knock down the long ball, as he shoots 45.5 percent from the three-point line. He also has a natural feel for running the point with exceptional ball-handling abilities. In his recent G League debut, Kolek posted 18 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

However, Kolek didn’t see any playing time against the Hawks. Head coach Tom Thibodeau stuck with a nine-man rotation in the contest and did not call upon Kolek for playing time.

Ariel Hukporti was surprisingly ruled OUT vs the Hawks

Hukporti has been the definition of a player who stays ready. He had a highlight-filled performance against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 15. Hukporti saw 30 minutes of action and recorded four blocks alongside seven points, four rebounds and three assists. He’s been receptive to tutelage from Knicks bigs Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson and serves as a swift screen-setter and interior presence for New York.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Despite being called up for Wednesday night’s matchup with the Hawks, Hukporti was ruled out of the game with a sprained ankle suffered in the G League. The Knicks’ center depth has been a point of weakness this season. They will hope to see Hukporti get back to full strength and contribute meaningful minutes as soon as possible.

Dadiet should soon get an opportunity to contribute for Knicks

As for Dadiet, the French first-round pick from 2024 is a raw talent who has shown flashes of great athleticism. He had a nine-point showing on 3-6 shooting from deep against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 18 and is shooting 41.7 percent from outside on the campaign. He, however, also did not receive any playing time against the Hawks.

The Knicks will look for their young stars to fortify their bench and be ready to add to their second-unit offense soon. Despite the loss against the Hawks on Wednesday night in the Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals, the Knicks are still putting together a strong regular season. They will need their rookie to contribute quality minutes down the stretch.