Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo striving to compete for Italy in the 2024 Summer Olympics

Jan 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates his three point shot against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is looking to add Olympian to his basketball resume this Summer. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports that DiVincenzo is working toward suiting up for Italy’s national team. Here’s what DiVincenzo revealed to the public regarding the process:

“There’s a few more hoops to jump through,” DiVincenzo said. “But it’s something I told my family, my agent, that I wanted to do, to be able to represent a country and, hopefully, I can get all the paperwork done and be out there as soon as possible.”

Knicks: Donte DiVincenzo’s Italian roots are driving him to represent the country in 2024

DiVincenzo was born in Newark, DE. making him a U.S. citizen. Though, his parents, John and Kathy, are of Italian heritage.

DiVincenzo would be eligible to play for the Italian squad as their framework allows for one naturalized citizen to join the team, one of the hoops he’d have to clear in order to suit up.

DiVincenzo would be Italy’s top talent at the upcoming Olympic games

If the Villanova product makes his way onto the final 12-man roster, he’ll be their fourth player to have played in the association alongside Simone Fonteccio, Nico Mannion, and Nicolo Melli.

Italy was not one of the eight teams that already qualified for the 2024 Olympics, so having DiVincenzo around would significantly boost their chances of making the final cut. The Knicks star has no prior international experience but would be Italy’s best player should everything work out in his favor.