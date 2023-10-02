Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo is open to playing any role that will help the team win

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are back in motion with NBA Media Day taking place on Monday. Despite all of the noise around the league, the Knicks took a much quieter approach relative to their Eastern Conference foes.

New York did not make any big moves to alter team chemistry, but they did add a solid contributor with Villanova legend Donte DiVincenzo.

DiVincenzo is coming off a career-best 39% from beyond the arc last season and looks to be the perfect addition to the New York Knicks.

Donte DiVincenzo shares insight into his mindset at Media Day

During Media Day interviews DiVincenzo shared his focus for the season, saying, “My focus is to win games whether I’m starting or coming off the bench, playing 20 minutes or 40 minutes.”

The ultimate Swiss Army Knife, DiVincenzo is providing elite versatility to the lineup. A willing and high-IQ defender for the Warriors last season, Divincenzo started 36 games with averages of 10 points and five rebounds.

The Knicks’ guard rotation is among the best in the league following the addition of Divincenzo and the potential growth of residing stars Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley. Few teams have the defensive depth necessary to match up with New York at the guard positions.

DiVincenzo bringing two-way play to the Knicks

DiVincenzo’s innate instincts and IQ allow the Knicks to build and grow the culture presently being cultivated.

“I signed a 4-year deal here, so I plan to be here long-term,” DiVincenzo said on Media Day.

The impact DiVincenzo brings to winning will be evident upon his debut. Four seasons of Divincenzo is only a plus. The emphasis on continuity for New York will separate them from other contenders in the East. Milwaukee and Boston made big moves, but ultimately, chemistry must be developed long-term.

Opening the season against the Boston Celtics and a Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks will be a few in-season milestones presented before the Knicks. DiVincenzo said it best himself; whether he’s starting or off the bench, he’s with the Knicks to win basketball games.