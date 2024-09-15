Knicks’ developmental center will have a chance to steal playing time

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have been actively searching the trade and free-agent markets for months, looking for much-needed support at the center position. Despite missing out on a few potential options, the front office remains patient and calculated in its approach.

Jericho Sims’ Role in Question

Interestingly, the Knicks recently guaranteed Jericho Sims’ $2.09 million contract for the 2024–25 season, but the team doesn’t seem overly confident in his abilities just yet. The 25-year-old project played 45 games last year, making 11 starts and averaging 13 minutes per game. During that time, Sims posted modest numbers: two points, 3.3 rebounds, and an impressive .691 shooting percentage from the field.

While Sims boasts incredible athletic traits, his struggles often come on the defensive end. He can get lost in defensive transitions and is vulnerable to being boxed out by bigger, more physical centers. To earn a larger role, he’ll need to significantly improve his physicality, especially when fighting for rebounds and asserting himself in the paint.

Potential for Growth in Training Camp

Sims has shown flashes of potential, and a strong training camp could be pivotal for his development. According to SNY reporter Ian Begley, a standout camp could convince head coach Tom Thibodeau to grant Sims more playing time. However, given the Knicks’ desire for a more experienced starting center, Sims would need to deliver an exceptional preseason performance to change the coaching staff’s current perception of his role.

There is certainly a reason the Knicks kept Sims on the roster. He will have a real opportunity to prove his worth during camp, especially with Mitchell Robinson still recovering from injuries. Robinson’s availability concerns only heighten the need for another reliable center, making Sims’ performance even more critical as the team assesses its options.

The Knicks’ starting five has enough length and height to help offset any needs at center for the time being.

Trade Market and Knicks’ Future Plans

While the Knicks have been patient in their search for a starting-caliber center, it’s clear that they are still exploring potential trades. Team President Leon Rose may be biding his time, waiting for the right trade partner to emerge with a player who can make an immediate impact and strengthen the Knicks’ playoff hopes.

Fortunately for the Knicks, they have the luxury of waiting until the trade deadline to make a move. Acquiring a player later in the season would allow the team to take on less salary, providing flexibility for other potential roster adjustments. They may be able to target a veteran like Clint Capela in a contract year who won’t cost much from the Atlanta Hawks.

In the meantime, Sims will have a chance to prove his value, but the clock is ticking as the Knicks weigh their long-term strategy at the center position.