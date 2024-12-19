Knicks could trade struggling backup center for promising Blazers forward

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will need to add frontcourt depth if they want to employ a complete roster come playoff time. With Mitchell Robinson still out, the Knicks have struggled to replace his production off the bench.

The Knicks could trade Jericho Sims for Toumani Camara

Jericho Sims was the team’s backup center for the first two months of the season but has fallen out of the rotation since Precious Achiuwa’s return. The fourth-year big man has recently drawn some trade interest, and the Knicks could move on from him to get a player who will have an immediate impact in the rotation.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated’s Jed Katz suggested a mock trade in which New York moves on from Sims and a pair of second-round draft picks to acquire Portland Trail Blazers’ bench forward Toumani Camara.

“Camara, just 24 years old, has already made a name for himself as a solid offensive player and a reliable defender for a rebuilding franchise. The Trail Blazers are expected to be heavy sellers on the trade market as they look to start from the ground up, and New York could give Portland draft capital in return for the promising forward,” Katz wrote.

Camara would be a solid bench piece for the Knicks

Camara has been a solid bench contributor for the Blazers’ bench this season. He is averaging 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game while also shooting 42.3% from the floor and 36.9% from three.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Portland has not been very good this season, as they are just 8-18 and 13th in the Western Conference. Therefore, chances are they will sell high on some of their top players to get crucial draft capital, and the Knicks still have some draft picks they can move even after the two blockbuster moves they made in the offseason.

Camara could provide a spark off the Knicks’ bench with his versatility while also giving their starting wings of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges some rest. Additionally, the price tag would be fairly cheap, as acquiring him wouldn’t cost a significant rotation piece.

The Knicks will certainly be big players in the market this season, and as the February trade deadline approaches, New York could be busy this trade season.