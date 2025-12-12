The New York Knicks will certainly look to be aggressive in the trade market this year, especially with them having legitimate title aspirations. While Giannis Antetokounmpo will dominate headlines until he is moved (or not), they can also look to upgrade the bench.

Knicks could pursue Jose Alvarado in the trade market

SNY’s Ian Begley reported on a possible target the Knicks could pursue. He said that if New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado becomes available, the Knicks are expected to express interest.

“I think teams around the league are just keeping an eye down there to see who’s New Orleans going to make available. What will they want for those players? A New York product, Jose Alvarado, if they make him available, the Knicks, I’m sure, will be one of those teams that are interested. The Knicks will be among many teams that are interested in Jose Alvarado if he is made available,” Begley said.

Alvarado could be a solid addition to their bench, and his presence would give them an established backup point guard who can defend at a high level. This season, he is averaging 8.9 points, 3.3 assists, and shooting 37.6% from three-point range for New Orleans this season.

Alvarado could be a very welcome addition

It wouldn’t cost much to bring him in, either, as the Pelicans are gearing themselves up for a full rebuild, potentially. A deal that sees Tyler Kolek or Pacome Dadiet go the other way with some draft capital could get a deal done.

Alvarado’s defensive abilities are what make a trade attractive. A bench backcourt of Alvarado and Miles McBride could cause chaos for other teams, and they would be the ultimate pests off the bench that the Knicks need in a playoff setting.

Alvarado will generate a lot of interest from several teams, and expect the Knicks to try to make a push for him if he formally becomes available in the trade market this season.