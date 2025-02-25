Knicks could surge by snagging elite sniper in free agency

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have a perfect opportunity to bolster their bench this coming summer.

Knicks should keep tabs on SG Luke Kennard

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Knicks need scoring in their second unit. New York ranks dead last in the NBA in bench points with 21.4 PPG.

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Luke Kennard is set to come off of the $9.25 million he’ll earn in 2024-25 and hit unrestricted free agency in the summer. Thus, Kennard would be a great seven-figure option for New York to consider.

Kennard can bring superior outside shooting to the Knicks

The 28-year-old perennially contends for the league lead in three-point percentage. He currently leads the NBA at a blistering 47.4 percent clip. Kennard has shot better than 44 percent from distance in each of the last five campaigns and owns a 44.2 percent career clip — second-best in NBA history.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Kennard could have a similar effect on the Knicks that Donte DiVincenzo had last year. The former lottery pick can score without taking ample time off the shot clock and can also play fast. He’d be a great, cost-effective offensive weapon for New York to run with any unit they deploy next time out.

The Knicks do have a hefty $194.35 million payroll for next season. Nevertheless, if they unload some of that gargantuan figure via trades and roster cuts, Kennard would be great to bring in.