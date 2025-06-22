Knicks could spark backup point guard battle with one sneaky roster move

The New York Knicks are walking a financial tightrope this summer, and it’s forcing them to get creative at backup point guard.

With limited cap space and bigger roster priorities, New York might not have the luxury to chase a proven option like Dennis Schroder.

That opens the door for a low-cost, internal competition — and it could come down to Tyler Kolek versus Delon Wright.

Delon Wright offers stability — but limited upside

Wright was acquired late last season and played just 14 games for the Knicks, but he brought a steady veteran presence.

The 32-year-old averaged 4.3 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46.9% from the field.

Wright isn’t flashy, but he doesn’t make many mistakes and can defend both guard spots in a pinch if needed.

He’s not a long-term solution, but he’s the kind of player who can keep the offense afloat in short bursts. Signing him to a cheap deal might not be a bad move.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tyler Kolek could be the wild card

Kolek, heading into his second year, brings a completely different kind of skillset — and a much higher ceiling long term.

The former Marquette standout appeared in 41 games last season, averaging just 7.2 minutes, but showed flashes as a passer.

Kolek contributed 2.0 points and 1.7 assists per game, but those numbers don’t capture what the Knicks like about him.

He’s a gifted floor general with elite vision, often seeing plays develop a beat ahead of everyone else on the floor.

Can Kolek improve his weaknesses in time?

The biggest question surrounding Kolek is whether he can become serviceable defensively and knock down open shots.

At times, he looked overmatched physically, especially against stronger guards who hunted him in mismatches during key minutes.

But the Knicks are betting on his basketball IQ and feel for the game, which can sometimes outweigh physical limitations.

He’s got that rare passing talent that can unlock bench units — the kind of skill that elevates role players around him.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Knicks may lean on competition, not spending

With Cam Payne gone and no clear backup signed, this is shaping up to be an open battle heading into training camp.

Wright provides the experience and defense; Kolek brings creativity and long-term value if he can take a second-year leap.

The Knicks don’t need a star behind Jalen Brunson — they just need someone who can keep the offense organized.

Letting these two push each other might be the most cost-effective solution and give the coaching staff a true read.

What makes sense for New York

If Kolek can earn the trust of whoever is coaching the Knicks early in the season, he may end up with the lion’s share of the minutes.

But Wright wouldn’t go away quietly — and if nothing else, he offers a reliable fallback if Kolek isn’t ready yet.

Again, a better player would be ideal, but the Knicks are strapped for cash.

READ MORE: Knicks bring in 20-year-old French forward with elite physical tools



