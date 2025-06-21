Knicks bring in 20-year-old French forward with elite physical tools

The New York Knicks are quietly trying to build a foundation beyond the spotlight, investing time in untapped international talent with real upside.

Their latest target? French forward Mohamed Diawara, a 20-year-old with size, length, and the tools to grow into something special.

At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Diawara looks the part of a modern NBA forward even if he’s not fully polished yet.

The Knicks see potential where others might hesitate

According to HoopsHype, the Knicks recently hosted Diawara for an evaluation as they shape their Summer League roster.

He’s not a household name, but scouts love his physical profile and defensive instincts, especially for a player this young.

His raw tools hint at a two-way contributor, though it’s clear he still has a long developmental road ahead offensively.

Diawara’s international résumé shows flashes of promise

Last summer, Diawara represented France in the U20 European Championship and gave glimpses of what he might become.

In just 19.3 minutes per game, he averaged seven points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 51.4% shooting from the field.

That efficiency is promising, though the low usage reflects that he wasn’t a focal point of the offense just yet.

His defense-first profile fits what New York is building

What stands out most is how Diawara impacts the game defensively, often using his wingspan to alter shots and disrupt passing lanes.

He can guard multiple positions and switch comfortably on the perimeter, which is increasingly valuable in today’s NBA systems.

With proper coaching, he could evolve into the kind of hybrid defender that playoff teams love to deploy in short bursts.

Developing his offensive game will take time

Right now, Diawara’s offense lags behind his defense, especially when it comes to creating shots or knocking down threes.

He’s not yet a confident shooter from beyond the arc and doesn’t offer much in terms of shot creation in isolation.

But at just 20 years old, there’s time to grow—especially if the Knicks are willing to play the long game.

G League likely provides the best path forward

If New York signs Diawara, they’re likely to assign him to their G League affiliate for consistent minutes and development.

That would give him time to build strength, refine his mechanics, and adjust to the speed and physicality of NBA-style play.

It’s a patient approach, but one that aligns with how teams turn raw talent into meaningful contributors over a few seasons.

Low-risk, high-upside strategy is smart roster building

The Knicks aren’t making this move expecting instant returns, but these calculated swings can yield gems if handled correctly.

Think of it as planting a seed in the background while the main roster chases a deep postseason run up front.

Diawara may never be a star, but if he becomes a solid rotational defender with upside, that’s a win for New York.

