The Knicks could add the perfect point guard behind Jalen Brunson

The Knicks learned the hard way last season that going cheap at backup point guard can come at a real cost.

After leaning on Cam Payne behind Jalen Brunson, the Knicks lacked the steady second-unit facilitator they needed in key moments.

Payne brought flashes but rarely consistency, forcing Tom Thibodeau to stretch Brunson’s minutes even when he clearly needed breathers.

Knicks need more than just a warm body behind Brunson

New York doesn’t need a star to back up Brunson, but they do need someone who won’t implode under pressure.

A player like Dennis Schroder could quietly check a lot of boxes if the Knicks want someone with experience and control.

At 32 years old, Schroder is unlikely to break the bank, but he’s still effective enough to contribute meaningfully off the bench.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Schroder brings a proven track record at a manageable price

Coming off a two-year, $25.4 million deal, Schroder likely won’t command much more than a mid-level exception this offseason.

In 2024, he split time with three teams—Detroit, Brooklyn, and Golden State—while averaging 13.1 points and 5.4 assists per game.

He played 75 games in total and even logged playoff minutes against the Knicks with Brooklyn before being knocked out.

His offensive game remains sharp even with age

Schroder shot 40.6% from the field and 34.2% from deep, respectable marks for a player expected to run bench units.

While not a flamethrower from distance, he can create off the dribble, score at the rim, and collapse defenses effectively.

That type of offense could breathe life into a second unit that lacked reliable creators once Brunson sat down.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Why stability matters more than upside in this role

With Brunson emerging as a true franchise centerpiece, New York can’t afford to waste time on a high-variance backup.

It’s not about gambling on potential—it’s about securing someone who can survive 12–18 minutes a night without major drop-off.

Think of Schroder as a veteran floor general who may not raise the ceiling but definitely raises the floor.

Financials could complicate the pursuit

Of course, the Knicks remain limited by their cap sheet and may need to shed salary to make this signing possible.

That could mean moving off a mid-tier contract or packaging a player in a larger trade to create breathing room.

But if Leon Rose can maneuver some flexibility, Schroder makes sense as a cost-effective upgrade in the rotation.

Cam Payne just didn’t offer enough

Payne had stretches where he could shoot, but he lacked the ability to organize the offense and settle the team down.

That won’t cut it in 2025, especially if the Knicks plan to contend deeper into the playoffs with a tight rotation.

Schroder may not be flashy, but he brings a skill set that New York sorely missed last season from its bench.

READ MORE: Should the Knicks consider trading their longest-tenured player this offseason?



