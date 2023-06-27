Knicks could make strong push for 76ers superstar

Apr 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a score against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter in game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In a quest to secure a superstar player, the New York Knicks may once again be considering Joel Embiid. ESPN’s Nick Friedell has reignited this possibility, presenting a potential pathway for the current MVP to join the Knicks’ ranks.

“What happens if they go back into the postseason and this team just cannot get through the brick wall that is the second round? What happens then?” Friedell asked on ESPN’s First Take. “It means, a year from now, we’re going to be sitting here, and the NBA world will be wondering, ‘Has Joel Embiid had enough?’

What Lack of Playoff Success Could Mean

Embiid, the reigning league MVP and scoring champ, averaged an impressive 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds this past season. Despite his stellar performance, like the Knicks, Embiid’s season ended in the second round, leading to the replacement of Doc Rivers with Nick Nurse. This event has sparked discussions about Embiid’s long-term commitment to Philly, especially given their playoff disappointments.

Embiid will be entering the second year of a four-year, $213 million contract extension that he signed back in 2021, with a player option for the 2026-27 season. The Knicks have a three-to-four-season window to win a championship and maximize Jalen Brunson’s rapid ascension to stardom. Embiid could be the catalyst that propels the Knicks closer to a championship within this time frame.

The Cost of an MVP

However, acquiring an MVP like Embiid won’t come cheap. Such a deal would likely require considering all internal options and substantial draft capital to execute a transaction of this magnitude.

The Knicks possess the necessary assets, including four first-round picks next season, one of which is their own. Investing some of that capital to form a formidable scoring duo of Brunson and Embiid could prove worth the price, striking fear into Eastern Conference adversaries.

A Reality Check

It’s important to note that there’s no guarantee Embiid will move. As it stands, it’s unlikely he’ll be traded this off-season. But if there’s one superstar whose timeline aligns with the Knicks’, it could well be Embiid, who holds the potential to revolutionize the Knicks’ future.

If the Knicks decide to adopt a more aggressive strategy in the market, Embiid is definitely one to watch as a potential acquisition.

