Knicks could land another steal on the buyout market with a bit of luck

The New York Knicks aren’t rushing to fill their last roster spot, and there’s good reason for that cautious patience.

They still have room for a veteran minimum contract and might be waiting to see which experienced names shake loose in the buyout market.

That’s where Marcus Smart comes into the picture as an intriguing possibility for a team looking to tighten its title window.

Why Marcus Smart could be the perfect late addition

Marcus Smart, once the heart and soul of the Celtics’ defensive identity, is heading into the final season of his four-year, $76.5 million contract after being traded multiple times.

He’s owed $21.6 million by the Washington Wizards, who could buy him out, freeing him up to sign anywhere for the minimum.

Smart’s intensity has always been magnetic — the kind of fire that can turn an ordinary bench into a nightmare for opposing second units.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Looking past the stats to see Smart’s true value

On paper, Smart’s numbers weren’t earth-shattering last season. He averaged just 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

His shooting splits of .393 from the field and .348 from three were fairly pedestrian, certainly not enough to command a massive deal.

But Smart’s value has always transcended the box score. His defensive instincts and leadership transform entire teams, setting a tone of toughness.

Knicks could use another gritty defensive guard

Adding Smart would give the Knicks a defensive-minded guard who can pester top scorers and force turnovers at critical moments.

With Jalen Brunson locked in as the lead ball-handler, a veteran like Smart could manage second units and add defensive bite.

That’s something New York doesn’t want to count on from rookie Tyler Kolek just yet, who may not be ready for meaningful playoff minutes.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Smart would boost locker room culture and playoff edge

Smart brings an edge most teams crave. He’s relentless on the floor and demands accountability from everyone around him.

Think of him like adding sandpaper to a machine — it might be rough, but it polishes the end product by forcing everyone to grind.

In the locker room, that’s priceless, especially for a Knicks squad trying to go deeper into the playoffs after falling just shy last year.

Waiting for the right buyout moment to strike

The Knicks can afford to be patient here. They’re not desperate, but they know adding a seasoned voice like Smart’s could be invaluable.

It simply depends on if and when Washington cuts ties, letting Smart hit the open market to chase another contender.

If that happens, New York might pounce, adding a veteran presence that fits perfectly into their rugged defensive identity.