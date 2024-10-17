Knicks could hang on to ‘versatile’ guard despite recent injury

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are waiting to learn the full extent of the shoulder injury sustained by bench player Landry Shamet during Tuesday’s preseason game. Shamet hurt his right shoulder while playing defense, immediately leaving the court in pain after swiping at the ball.

Severity of Shamet’s Injury Still Unknown

At this point, the severity of Shamet’s injury remains unclear, but based on his initial reaction, it’s likely that the veteran guard will miss at least a few weeks. The Knicks are awaiting further information before determining the next steps.

Shamet, a journeyman guard who spent last season with the Washington Wizards, appeared in 46 games, averaging 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He shot .431 from the field and .338 from beyond the arc. His speed and versatility have made him an intriguing addition to the Knicks’ bench, particularly due to the chemistry he shares with fellow second-unit guard Cameron Payne. The two previously played together with the Phoenix Suns, alongside Mikal Bridges for one season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tom Thibodeau’s Praise for Shamet

Head coach Tom Thibodeau has expressed his appreciation for Shamet’s style of play but noted that the team is waiting for more information on his injury before deciding if they need to make any roster moves.

“We need the information first. I don’t want to be premature. I want to see what everyone has to say and then we’ll go from there,” Thibodeau said, via the New York Post. “I really liked the way [he plays], the speed and versatility, his ability to make plays off the dribble, to shoot the ball, to move without the ball, to read defenses, to understand what’s going on on the floor, and he helps bring the best out of everyone. He helps you execute, and I think that’s important.”

Knicks’ Options Moving Forward

The Knicks have some flexibility when it comes to Shamet’s roster spot. If they decide to part ways with him, they will only owe a $15,000 injury-protection clause. Given Shamet’s non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 contract, the team could move on from him relatively easily. However, his skill set seems to fit well with what the Knicks are trying to accomplish, and Thibodeau clearly values his contributions as a role player.

One potential replacement could be Marcus Morris Sr., or the Knicks could choose to give more minutes to players like TJ Warren or rookie Pacome Dadiet, who is trying to earn a spot on the roster and avoid heading overseas for further development.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson on the Knicks’ “Next Man Up” Mentality

Star point guard Jalen Brunson weighed in on the situation, emphasizing the Knicks’ “next man up” mentality. This could result in increased opportunities for other players to step up and fill the void left by Shamet.

“Regardless, it’s always a next-man-up mentality,” Brunson said. “It’s something that I’ve seen here since I’ve been here. That doesn’t change, regardless of who’s out there. And so I was really proud of what [the bench] did [Tuesday] night.”

As the Knicks await the final diagnosis of Shamet’s injury, they will continue to prepare for the regular season with the mindset that any player could be called upon to contribute.