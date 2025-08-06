Knicks could hand last rookie deal to microwave scorer

The New York Knicks are taking their time deciding how to fill their final rookie contract spot this offseason.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, 24-year-old Kevin McCullar Jr. has emerged as the leading candidate for the position.

The Knicks are operating under the second apron of $207.8 million, giving them just enough space to add a rookie free agent.

They also retain the flexibility to sign one veteran to a minimum contract, further rounding out their deep roster.

“New York’s team salary cannot exceed the second apron ($207.8 million),” Begley explained this week.

“They have enough money to sign a rookie free agent—it seems to me that Kevin McCullar is the best candidate for that spot—and a veteran to a minimum deal.”

Credit: Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kevin McCullar Jr. makes his case

McCullar has been fighting to secure an NBA role, and his summer league performance provided the boost he desperately needed.

Over three games, the versatile wing averaged 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, showing clear offensive versatility.

He also appeared in four games for the Knicks last season, though injuries limited his opportunities to make a lasting impression.

The 24-year-old’s ability to attack the basket and generate scoring chances naturally fits the type of player New York covets.

With the Knicks seeking depth behind their established rotation, McCullar’s style aligns with a team that thrives on slashing and high-energy play.

Why McCullar fits the Knicks’ needs

For the Knicks, roster spots are precious, and they want every addition to bring either upside or immediate utility.

McCullar’s offensive aggression could provide a change of pace off the bench, particularly if injuries strike during the regular season.

His summer league showing reminded scouts of his college reputation—someone capable of creating offense without disrupting the team’s rhythm.

If he continues developing defensively, McCullar could be a low-cost depth piece with the potential to stick long-term.

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks’ careful roster approach

New York’s patient approach reflects the front office’s commitment to balancing immediate contention with roster flexibility.

The team already boasts a core of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby, making every remaining spot about complementing their stars.

Adding McCullar on a rookie deal preserves cap flexibility while maintaining a pipeline of players with developmental upside.

It’s the type of move that might fly under the radar now but could quietly pay dividends if injuries or rotations demand depth. Essentially, he’s using it as his de facto rookie season.

With training camp looming, McCullar’s name remains the one to watch as the Knicks finalize their last roster piece.