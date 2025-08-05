Knicks keeping a close eye on situation involving Bucks’ megastar

The New York Knicks have taken a cautious approach this offseason by signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele for depth purposes. However, there is always the possibility that they could swing together a massive trade that shakes up the roster.

Knicks continuing to monitor the situation around Giannis Antetokounmpo

According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, the team is continuing to monitor the situation around Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, even after recently giving Mikal Bridges a lengthy contract extension.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“The fact that Bridges signed before then [August 6] makes him eligible to be traded, if the Knicks choose to do that, before the deadline. I don’t believe New York did this because it is without a doubt trading Bridges. I believe Rose and company did this to give themselves some flexibility in the event something — like Giannis wanting out — becomes a possibility,” Edwards wrote.

It was previously reported that New York discovered that the two-time MVP would not request a trade, leading to the Bridges extension for four years and $150 million. However, there is still a possibility that Antetokounmpo becomes available either this offseason or during the regular season, which allows New York to pounce and snag the superstar from Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo could become available before the trade deadline

The Bucks have completely retooled their roster this offseason, waiving Damian Lillard and signing center Myles Turner to be the team’s second option. While they could still be competitive, their expectations are greatly diminished from prior seasons.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Therefore, depending on how Milwaukee’s season is playing out, Antetokounmpo could become available on the trade market, which the Knicks would certainly attempt to jump on. Bridges would undoubtedly be a piece thrown into conversations surrounding the superstar, along with other key pieces and draft capital.

It would take quite a lot for any team to acquire Antetokounmpo, which could be the main reason why nothing significant has materialized. However, if he were to become available, the Knicks have the pieces on their roster that could get it done.