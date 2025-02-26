Knicks could fill 15th roster spot with one of two G League standouts

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have a vacant 15th roster spot that they can fill with one of two G League candidates.

Knicks could look to add T.J. Warren or Chuma Okeke

An SNY panel led by NBA reporter Ian Begley revealed that the Knicks could fill their final roster spot with Westchester Knicks stars T.J. Warren or Chuma Okeke for depth down the final stretch of the regular season.

The Knicks are hard capped at the NBA’s second salary cap apron at a current payroll of $192.25 million this year. Thus, both aforementioned forwards would be able to join their NBA ranks under their cap limits.

Warren or Okeke would bring scoring depth to the Knicks

The Knicks’ biggest need outside of a defensive center — which Mitchell Robinson will soon provide them when he returns — is an offensive small forward. Their league-worst bench averages 21.4 PPG.

Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Warren would be a quick fix for those woes. The NC State product averages 25.1 points and 2.4 three-pointers made on 51.8 percent shooting from the field. He also has a sizable track record of scoring prowess in the league.

Okeke puts up a respectable 17.6 PPG for Westchester. The 6-7, 229-pound wing would be a better outside shooting option for the Knicks, given the 3.4 triples he sinks on 37 percent shooting from deep. Okeke would bring young legs and a big body to the Knicks’ forward depth chart at 26 years old.

Whichever option New York goes with could find themselves logging minutes before the regular season concludes.