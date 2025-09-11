Knicks could chase No. 1 overall pick from 2017 in free agency

New York Knicks management could inquire about a nifty point guard who should have been picked up in free agency.

Knicks may reach for Markelle Fultz in the summer

The Knicks have stood pat on bringing another player on board to occupy their final roster spot. Markelle Fultz may be a prime option for them.

Fultz was last on the Sacramento Kings in the previous campaign. In 21 games, the 2016 FIBA gold medalist averaged 2.9 points per game.

Seeing that he played 8.8 minutes per matchup, Fultz played down from his career year just two seasons before. That year, he averaged 14 points with 5.7 assists per game for the Orlando Magic.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Fultz could be the ball handler New York needs

Though Fultz is three years passed his apex, playing at that level is surely in the cards for him. The Knicks are weak at backup point guard, despite Jordan Clarkson, in addition to Miles McBride’s presence in their second unit.

Thus, given the season Fultz had in 2024-25, the Knicks could snag him as a buy-low candidate for the 2025-26 campaign. The athletic ball handler could put their pieces on the floor in the best position to score nicely in the future.