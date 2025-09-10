Knicks need to make 2 key improvements to become legit title contenders

The New York Knicks could fix a couple of aspects of their repertoire under new head coach Mike Brown to better their title chances next season.

Ball movement an area of improvement for Knicks

NBA.com’s John Schuhmann identified how the Knicks ranked in the bottom eight in ball movement, with lackluster player movement last season. Schuhmann also cited Jalen Brunson’s high time of possession, coupled with his heavy reliance on isolation, as hindrances to their offensive power.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Knicks overcame offensive stagnancy under former head coach Tom Thibodeau in 2023-24, as firmer Knicks two guard Donte DiVincenzo helped revitalize quick ball movement around the arc.

That verve was dampened last season. However, Save Josh Hart, all of their starters, including Miles McBride as well as Guerschon Yabusele, all shot 38 percent or better from three at least once in the last three years.

Knicks need diversified defense next season

In addition to ball movement, the Knicks’ defensive scheme could use more variation. Schuhmann accentuated this glaring stat regarding their unilateral defense under coach “Thibs:”

”According to Second Spectrum tracking, the Knicks played a grand total of 16 possessions of zone over Thibodeau’s five seasons as coach,” Schuhmann wrote. “By comparison, every other team played more than 250 possessions of zone over that timeframe.

“The Kings ranked 20th in total zone possessions in Brown’s tenure, but still played 34 times more zone than the Knicks over those two-plus years.”

Brown has a lengthy track record of coaching excellent defenses. He served as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers between 2008-2010, both seasons of which they won 60-plus games, while ranking in the top eight in defensive rating.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 55-year-old was also assistant coach of the three-time champion Golden State Warriors from 2016-2022. He helped lead their revolutionary front.

Thus, Brown’s fresh approach could lead to a reduction of minutes for several Knicks players in 2025-26. With a bevy of elite defenders on the perimeter as well as in the interior, the two-time Coach of the Year has the opportunity to bring out the most in their opposition on the other end of the court.

Upon making both of these changes, New York can veer further away from whatever traces of their archaic style of play they had remaining in 2024-25 to help them win it all next summer.