Knicks could bolster backcourt with another blockbuster trade

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Many around the league have suggested that the New York Knicks are not done even after acquiring OG Anunoby this past week, with an intriguing star guard among the others on their radar.

The Knicks are reportedly interested in the Hawks’ Dejounte Murray

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Knicks have maintained a level of interest in Atlanta Hawks G Dejounte Murray even after the Anunoby deal, a player who could skyrocket the Knicks’ chances at title contention for this season.

“The Knicks have been targeting Anunoby and Hawks guard Dejounte Murray,” said Scotto. “While losing Quickley seemingly hurts a potential trade package for Murray on paper, Murray remains a player the Knicks are interested in acquiring, league sources said.”

What could Murray bring to the Knicks?

Murray, an All-Star in 2022, is currently in his second season with the Hawks. He is averaging 20.5 points per game along with 5.2 assists while shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.3% from three on a career-high 6.3 three-point attempts per game.

He has also displayed phenomenal defensive capabilities this season, averaging 1.5 steals, a mark similar to his career average. Putting Murray in a lineup with Anunoby and Jalen Brunson would instantly give the Knicks one of the best all-around backcourts in the NBA, especially in terms of both scoring and perimeter defense.

What might a trade for Murray look like?

There have been rumors swirling that the Knicks’ next big departure could be all-star power forward Julius Randle. A player of his caliber could help the franchise land a superstar, but they may not need to move on from him to acquire Murray.

Revisiting the 2022 trade between the Spurs and Hawks, Atlanta acquired Murray for Danilo Gallinari and a few first-round picks. While he has been growing as a player with likely higher value, the Knicks still have the resources to pull off a similar trade without giving up Randle.

The Knicks are still looking to move off of Evan Fournier’s contract, and Quentin Grimes is one of the most intriguing young pieces they currently have on the roster given his high upside. Not to mention that New York didn’t give up a single one of their 12 first-round picks in the Anunoby trade, adding to the amount of available assets in their possession to pull off a Murray deal.

If the Knicks do acquire Murray or a guard of similar caliber without moving Randle, then they will have themselves a star-studded roster that can beat virtually anybody, while also maintaining their patented all-around depth.

The expectation is that the Knicks will continue to be active in the trade market, and their next move could be one that elevates their status in the Eastern Conference.

Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_