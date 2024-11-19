Knicks could be facing problematic injury with key bench scorer

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are enjoying the success of a three-game winning streak despite the grind of back-to-back games. Their resilience bodes well for the team’s future, but they remain in a holding pattern with key injuries, including the absences of Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson.

Miles McBride’s Injury Situation

A significant concern for the Knicks is their top bench scorer, Miles McBride. At 24, McBride is on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the NBA—a three-year, $13 million deal that began this season. Unfortunately, he is currently sidelined due to left knee inflammation, forcing the Knicks to be cautious with his return.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“I’m not quite sure. We just want to let it calm down,” head coach Tom Thibodeau explained. “And then once he’s ready to go, we just don’t want him to linger. Getting a little better. Just be patient.”

McBride initially hyperextended his left knee in late October and attempted to play through it, a decision that may have exacerbated his condition. Now, the team is focusing on allowing the swelling to subside before increasing his workload.

McBride’s Impact This Season

Before his injury, McBride played 11 games, averaging 26.4 minutes per contest. He contributed 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting .440 from the field and .379 from beyond the arc. His scoring efficiency and energy off the bench have been vital for the Knicks, making his absence even more challenging to navigate.

Relying on Depth Amid Injuries

In McBride’s absence, the Knicks have leaned on younger players to fill the void. Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet have been given more opportunities, while backup point guard Cam Payne has stepped into a larger role after recently returning from an injury of his own.

Navigating a Shorthanded Roster

The Knicks’ current situation leaves them shorthanded, but if they can maintain their winning ways until their injured players return, they stand a strong chance of solidifying themselves as legitimate playoff contenders this season. Their ability to adapt and rely on depth will be key in navigating the challenges ahead.