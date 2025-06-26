Knicks could bail from $150 million extension via trade

The New York Knicks are walking a tightrope this offseason, weighing big swings without tipping over the foundation they’ve carefully built.

They’ve already pulled out of the Kevin Durant conversation, aware of the cost — not just financially but also to their team chemistry. He ended up landing with the Houston Rockets.

Now they’re facing a similar dilemma with Mikal Bridges, a player who could boost their title hopes or upset the current balance.

Weighing the cost of commitment

Bridges is due for a sizable payday, eligible for a $150 million extension that complicates the Knicks’ long-term financial picture.

He’s a valuable asset — efficient, available, and consistent — but handing him a max-level deal gives the front office pause.

The Knicks seem hesitant to make another high-stakes commitment so soon after parting ways with Tom Thibodeau and reshuffling leadership.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Bridges brings reliability — but questions linger

Durability is one thing Bridges doesn’t lack — he’s played 82 games in four straight seasons, a rare feat in today’s NBA.

This past year, he averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 50% from the field and 35.4% from deep.

Still, his scoring came in waves, and his three-point efficiency took a dip, which may be part of the Knicks’ hesitation.

While he’s known for defense, his performance on that end wasn’t as stable as expected during stretches of the 2024 campaign.

Knicks eye roster balance over splash

The Knicks’ core is built on gritty play, smart contracts, and gradual development — not overleveraging for flashy upgrades.

Adding Bridges looked good on paper, but fitting him into a team already wrestling with identity issues might’ve added more noise.

Their pivot away from Durant showed restraint, and this feels like a similar case — don’t chase stars at the expense of chemistry.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Potential value still on the table

If they decide to pass on the extension, the Knicks could still recoup strong value by flipping Bridges in a trade package.

Teams will always covet ironman wings with defensive upside and scoring potential, especially if they think they can refine his role.

A smart move here could restock their bench or land a player who better fits the team’s timeline and strategic goals.

Front office faces a crucial inflection point

The Knicks aren’t just evaluating talent — they’re trying to define the type of team they want to be going forward.

They’ve grown from chaotic seasons into a playoff-caliber group with cohesion and toughness — a culture they won’t sacrifice lightly.

Bridges may not be the missing piece, and if that $150 million tag feels steep, New York may be wise to walk away.