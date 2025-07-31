Knicks could add underrated sharp-shooter on minimum deal

The New York Knicks have just enough cap space left for one final move, and Amir Coffey might check every remaining box.

At 28 years old, Coffey is still in his prime and offers versatility across both shooting guard and small forward positions.

That type of flexibility could be exactly what the Knicks need as they prepare for a deeper, more balanced rotation in 2025.

Coffey spent his entire career with the Clippers, often overlooked but quietly carving out value as a steady contributor.

His smooth jumper and efficient play style could be a perfect glue piece for New York’s second unit next season.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

A sharpshooter with real scoring value off the bench

Coffey averaged 9.7 points per game last season, the highest mark of his career, while remaining efficient across the board.

He shot 47.1% from the field and a stellar 40.9% from three-point range, albeit on just 3.4 attempts per game.

The low volume doesn’t suggest he’s a fire-at-will shooter, but when called upon, he hits from distance with confidence.

That kind of efficiency in a low-usage role fits seamlessly into Tom Thibodeau’s system and playoff-oriented approach.

If Jordan Clarkson misses time or the offense stagnates, Coffey could step in and immediately provide a shooting boost.

Michael Pina’s praise says it all

Michael Pina of The Ringer recently highlighted Coffey as one of the most undervalued players still left in free agency.

“Bottom line: This is a dependable NBA rotation player,” Pina wrote in a column assessing the best available names.

“Why don’t the Golden State Warriors sign him? Or the New York Knicks? Or the Miami Heat?” he continued.

“There’s something virtuous in every role player who accepts self-denial as a survival mechanism. That’s Coffey…”

“…a professional conformist with skills that accentuate those of his more talented teammates. A good team should sign him.”

That kind of endorsement carries weight, especially when you’re searching for low-cost players who elevate team dynamics.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Coffey’s mindset fits Thibodeau’s culture

It’s not just Coffey’s stats that matter—it’s how he plays within structure, embraces sacrifice, and knows his role.

He doesn’t need the ball in his hands to make an impact and is more than willing to defend and space the floor.

Mike Brown demands effort, accountability, and toughness from his bench, and Coffey already checks those culture boxes.

He plays like a veteran who understands the value of staying ready, no matter how large or small the opportunity.

That professionalism would mesh well with the Knicks’ established core and could help stabilize their scoring depth.

Knicks likely still evaluating their options

The Knicks may still be prioritizing a backup point guard, especially with some uncertainty behind Jalen Brunson.

But if nothing materializes, pivoting to Coffey as a wing option would be a logical and low-risk alternative.

He might not carry name recognition, but Coffey’s efficiency and adaptability would quietly fill an important need.

Sometimes the best moves are the quiet ones—the final puzzle piece that brings symmetry to a deep, playoff-hardened roster.

