Knicks could add more Villanova talent to roster in trade market

The New York Knicks’ point guard situation has gotten better this offseason, but could use more reinforcements, which a Villanova product on the Phoenix Suns could provide them with.

Knicks should look at market for Suns’ Collin Gillespie

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The “Nova” Knicks — a term coined thanks to New York’s front office acquiring three former Wildcats in Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, along with Josh Hart — could trade for a fourth former teammate of theirs in Suns guard Collin Gillespie.

The 26-year-old talent averaged 5.9 points to go with 2.4 assists for Phoenix last season. Most impressively, Gillespie made 1.2 three-pointers per game on 43.3 percent from three-point range.

Knicks: Gillespie could run offense in the reserve unit

Though still relatively young himself, Gillespie has the savvy to orchestrate an offense in a limited role off the bench.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Knicks do have incoming sophomore point guard Tyler Kolek, who showcased his passing ability with four games of seven-plus assists, all in under 21 minutes of action in the previous campaign. Gillespie had two performances of such sort in 2024-25.

Taking that into account, Gillespie — who won the 2018 NCAA Tournament with Brunson as well as Bridges — could create even more chemistry with his fellow collegiate teammates in New York. The Pennsylvania native is an intriguing name for the Knicks to keep tabs on from here on out as he works to carve out time in a crowded Suns backcourt.