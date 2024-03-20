Knicks climb 8 spots in CBS Sports’ NBA Power Rankings

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks showed resilience and toughness and executed on a high level en route to a 4-0 stretch this past week. Their play saw them ascend eight spots to No. 6 overall in CBS Sports’ most recent NBA power rankings.

Colin Ward-Henninger had this to say about the Knicks’ surge on behalf of the network:

“‘Belief’ and ‘fight’ were two of the words Tom Thibodeau used to describe his team’s recent run, which included wins over the 76ers, Blazers, Kings and Warriors this week,” Ward-Henninger pointed out.

Knicks’ belief in Miles McBride paid off in big win over the Warriors

Coach Thibodeau believed in Miles McBride and the confidence he instilled in the 23-year-old guard paid off. McBride delivered a career-high 29 points in their win over the Warriors on Monday and played great defense on Stephen Curry down to the wire.

Gritty Knicks survived a battle against the Kings despite injury woes

The Knicks fought hard against the Sacramento Kings a game prior and gutted out a 98-91 victory over the Western Conference contenders.

Big double-digit wins over the Sixers and Blazers got the ball rolling for the Knicks and they capitalized on the momentum. New York’s four-game winning streak is their best since their nine-game undefeated stretch between Jan. 17 and Feb. 1.

The Knicks are one of only four teams including the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Houston Rockets with at least four consecutive victories at present. New York will look to replicate their strong showings this week as OG Anunoby recovers from a re-aggravated elbow injury.