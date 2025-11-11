The New York Knicks have found their rhythm again, and it’s coming at the perfect time. Winners of four straight, they’re looking to make it five in a row Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a shaky stretch that saw them drop three straight to Miami, Milwaukee, and Chicago, the Knicks have rebounded in emphatic fashion — and the rest of the league is starting to take notice.

New York climbed seven spots in the NBA power rankings this week, now sitting at fourth behind only the Thunder, Nuggets, and Rockets. That’s no small feat considering how rough things looked just a week and a half ago. What’s changed? Nearly everything.

Offense clicking, chemistry building

The Knicks haven’t just been winning — they’ve been dominating. Over their last three victories, they’ve blown out the Timberwolves, crushed the Nets, and comfortably handled the Wizards by 17 points. Their offense has been explosive, fluid, and confident, the kind of play that suggests the roster is finally adjusting to Mike Brown’s new system.

Brown’s emphasis on spacing, movement, and rebounding is clearly taking hold. The Knicks retained 47.3% of available offensive rebounds over their last two games, a staggering number that highlights both effort and execution. It’s been a major advantage, especially when Mitchell Robinson is controlling the glass the way he has lately. His presence has given the team a steady second-chance scoring pipeline — a huge part of what’s fueling their recent success.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson leading the charge

Every team needs a tone-setter, and for the Knicks, that’s Jalen Brunson. Over the last three games, Brunson has been sensational, posting a +37 while orchestrating the offense with poise and precision. He’s been both a scorer and a stabilizer, the rare guard who can dominate tempo and keep everyone involved at once.

When Brunson plays at this level, the Knicks’ offensive structure hums. Add in Karl-Anthony Towns’ inside-out scoring, OG Anunoby’s two-way consistency, and Mikal Bridges’ defensive length, and you start to see why this team looks balanced on both ends for the first time all season.

Brown’s system beginning to take shape

Mike Brown was brought in to modernize the Knicks’ approach — and early on, that transition wasn’t seamless. The team struggled to adapt to his motion-heavy offense and defensive rotations. But now, the players look comfortable, and the game flow reflects it.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

They’re moving the ball faster, crashing the boards harder, and communicating better defensively. The Knicks’ six-game home winning streak at Madison Square Garden isn’t just a testament to their energy — it’s proof that this roster is buying in.

A real contender taking form

There’s still a long way to go, but this version of the Knicks looks different. They’re deeper, more connected, and playing with a renewed sense of purpose. If they can sustain this kind of offensive rhythm while maintaining their defensive identity, there’s no reason they can’t continue climbing.

The chemistry is building. The system is working. And if they keep this up, the Knicks might be more than a top-five team — they might be a legitimate threat in the East.