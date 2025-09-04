Knicks’ cherished FA dominating in Eurobasket play

New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele may carry over his resounding play from EuroBasket 2025 into the upcoming NBA season.

Yabusele has led the French national team to a 3-1 record in the international tournament thus far. The No. 16 overall pick from 2016 is averaging 15 points per game.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Moreso, Yabusele has shown defensive tenacity, sending back one block a contest. On Tuesday, he scored 36 points in France’s win over Poland.

Yabusele’s brilliance encouraging sign for New York

This is now the second straight international competition in which Yabusele has thrived, the first being the 2024 Summer Olympics in his host country.

With this tournament set to end on September 14, the scoring threat may have great momentum to carry into the Knicks’ preseason. Yabusele will be an integral part of restoring New York’s second unit next season. He seems primed to do so.