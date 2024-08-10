Knicks breakout star named top-20 shooting guard in the NBA

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo garnered attention for his career year in 2023-24, and it has earned him placement on a recent NBA ranking.

DiVincenzo had an accomplished campaign that culminated in an Eastern Conference Semifinals appearance. The former 2021 NBA champion took the next step as an individual scorer. DiVincenzo averaged 15.5 points per game, broke the Knicks’ single-season three-pointers made record with 283 triples, and entered the discussion for Most Improved Player of the Year.

Moreover, the Villanova product was instrumental in reinvigorating the Knicks’ offense. Thanks in large part to his marksmanship from deep, in concert with his superb off-ball movement, the Knicks were able to play faster last season, which in turn led to their most successful campaign in 24 years.

Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo ranked the league’s 16th-best shooting guard

May 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Urbina of HoopsHype compiled a list of his top 30 NBA shooting guards heading into next season, and recognized DiVincenzo at No. 16 among the pack, saying this about his ranking (h/t Jeremy Brener of New York Knicks on SI):

“Coming off the best season of his career, New York Knicks 2-guard Donte DiVincenzo heads into 2024-25 with a lot of momentum. DiVincenzo probably won’t ever be a star but he can certainly be a star role player as he displayed last season in New York, putting up a career-high 15.5 points per game on a career-best efficiency from three of 40.1 percent,” Urbina wrote. “DiVincenzo also plays with good effort defensively and isn’t afraid to put his body on the line to make winning plays, hence his ascension into being one of the more solid starting shooting guards in the league.”

Does DiVincenzo have star potential?

Urbina did note that DiVincenzo “probably won’t ever be a star,” but his performance in heavy minutes last season may challenge that notion. The 27-year-old put in work when opportunities presented themselves. DiVincenzo delivered on 25.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest in the 12 games he played 40 or more minutes for the Knicks.

Those numbers are good enough to earn entry to the All-Star game. Though it is not the largest sample size, it does give insight into his ability to effectively bear a large offensive burden, as he also connected on 48.7 percent of his field goal attempts under that stat line. His impact was felt last season, and the Knicks expect more where that came from in 2024-25. Coming in ahead of him on the list were Desmond Bane (No. 6), Austin Reaves (No. 8), Tyler Herro (No. 10), and CJ McCollum (No. 11). DiVincenzo’s name belongs in that mix and can usurp them somewhere down the line if his role ever expands in New York.