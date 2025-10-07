Knicks’ big man has a chance to turn contract season into a huge payday

There’s always a certain pressure that comes with a contract year — that invisible weight of proving your worth before the clock runs out. For New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, that weight feels heavier than ever. The 27-year-old big man has spent most of his career fighting two battles at once: one against injuries and another for recognition as one of the league’s premier defensive anchors.

Now, heading into the final year of his four-year, $60 million deal, Robinson’s future in New York could depend on whether he can finally stay healthy and deliver a full season of impact under new head coach Mike Brown.

Robinson’s value when healthy is undeniable

When Robinson is right, there’s almost nobody like him. His defensive instincts, shot-blocking timing, and ability to erase mistakes in the paint have long made him one of the most quietly valuable players on the Knicks’ roster. He plays like a safety net under the rim — one who not only deters shots but also cleans up everything that slips through the cracks.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Last season, though, that version of Robinson barely saw the floor. He played just 17 games, the lowest total of his career, averaging 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 17.1 minutes per game. It was a season defined by frustration more than production, as ankle and conditioning issues kept him sidelined for long stretches.

When he’s healthy, though, Robinson is a difference-maker. The Knicks’ defensive rating improves significantly with him on the floor, and his impact on the glass — particularly offensive rebounds — has often been game-changing. Opponents rarely get second chances when he’s patrolling the paint, and his ability to extend possessions on the other end gives New York crucial extra opportunities in tight games.

A perfect fit for Mike Brown’s system

Under Mike Brown, the Knicks are expected to play with more pace and movement, a shift that could actually help Robinson’s role evolve. Brown’s system thrives on effort, energy, and transition play — all areas where Robinson can excel if his body holds up.

Offensively, he may never be a polished scorer, but his rim-running and lob-finishing ability fit perfectly into a faster, more dynamic offense. Brown has already spoken about emphasizing rebounding and pushing the tempo after missed shots, and Robinson could be at the heart of that approach. His knack for crashing the boards and turning defensive rebounds into quick outlets makes him a valuable piece in the kind of up-tempo attack the Knicks want to run.

Defensively, he remains the team’s anchor. While the Knicks have versatile defenders in OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, Robinson’s presence inside allows those players to take more risks on the perimeter. His ability to protect the rim is what gives the Knicks’ defense its structure — the spine that holds everything upright.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A high-risk, high-reward season ahead

For Robinson, this year could determine not just his next contract, but his reputation across the league. Big men who can dominate the paint without stretching the floor have to prove they’re indispensable — and when he’s healthy, Robinson fits that mold. But his health has always been the elephant in the room.

If he can stay on the court and regain the form that once made him one of the most feared defenders in the NBA, he could command another sizable payday next summer. Whether that comes from the Knicks or another team in need of a traditional rim protector remains to be seen.

The challenge now is proving he can be counted on — night after night, month after month. For Robinson, this season isn’t just about defense or rebounds; it’s about durability. If he can finally conquer that battle, the rewards — both for him and the Knicks — could be immense.

And for a player who’s built his career on second chances and blocked shots, a strong contract year might just be his most important rebound yet.