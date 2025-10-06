Knicks’ All-Star center dropped weight in summer to play power forward

One of the big discussions around the New York Knicks this offseason was whether or not Karl-Anthony Towns would continue starting at center. He started at the position for all of last season but struggled mightily on the defensive front.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns dropped weight in the offseason

It wasn’t until the playoffs that the Knicks decided to make a change, when they demoted Josh Hart to the bench and put Mitchell Robinson in the starting five, moving Towns to the power forward position.

It appears that the lineup might stay that way moving forward. According to Newsday’s Steve Popper, Towns dropped weight this summer, anticipating that he will be playing power forward this season.

“[Towns] said that he did drop weight this summer to prepare for time at power forward, something he’d done in Minnesota when Rudy came on board,” Popper posted on X.

Through the first two preseason games, head coach Mike Brown has started Robinson and Towns in the frontcourt together. It’s unclear if it will remain that way, but it is also safe to assume that Brown will try to experiment with other lineups during the preseason.

Robinson and Towns could form a lethal frontcourt

When Robinson stepped into the starting five last postseason, the defense certainly improved. The main concern was always Robinson’s health, as he missed the first 58 games last season recovering from ankle surgery.

The big man is likely still going to be limited throughout the season, which would mean that Towns will still get plenty of action at the center position. However, when Robinson is available, starting him and Towns together may be the right call.

Doing so will give the Knicks more size while also providing them with a true defensive interior presence. Having Robinson share the floor with Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby on the perimeter could make them a juggernaut defensively.

Regardless of what the Knicks decide to do, it appears that Towns is ready for whatever role is assigned to him at the start of the regular season.